This is with reference to the essay ‘A Silent Season in Kashmir’ published in Outlook (June 11, 2024). It describes Babloo War as a “former stone pelter”. Babloo War denies this. He runs a travel and tour company and was a former supporter of resistance ideology. In the article ‘Manufactured Silences’ (June 11, 2024), the sketches of Zamir Abdullah and Zahir Abdullah were interchanged. We regret the error.