Officials Reject Mamata's Criticism Of Centre For Not Inviting Her To Be Part Of Hasina's Visit

The Centre does not invite chief ministers for attending the events of a visiting head of another country's government, official sources said on Thursday, rejecting Mamata Banerjee's criticism of the government for not asking her to be part of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's trip.

"The government of India does not invite any chief minister for such visits. Sometimes chief ministers are invited for state banquets or some other ceremonial events but there was no such occasion during this visit.

"In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in fact invited (West Bengal) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Bangladesh, where a ceremonial event was held for flagging off a bus service between the two countries," an official said.

The reaction came after Banerjee slammed the Centre for not inviting her to be a part of Hasina's visit to India. She said she was curious about why the BJP-led government was "worried" about her meeting Hasina.

"I share an excellent relationship with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, but (the Centre) did not invite me to be a part of her visit," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief said while addressing a special session of her party.

Hasina arrived in New Delhi on Monday on a four-day visit to expand the overall ties between the two countries.

(Inputs from PTI)