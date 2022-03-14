No COVID-19 Death Reported In Karnataka

Karnataka on Sunday achieved a significant milestone in its fight against COVID-19 when it recorded zero fatalities in the state. This is the first time in several months since the pandemic outbreak that the state has recorded zero virus-related deaths, an official said on condition of anonymity.

The state recorded 181 fresh infections taking the total COVID-19 cases to 39,43,506, the health department said. In its daily COVID-19 bulletin, the department said 130 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,01,093. Active cases stood at 2,656.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 112 infections and three deaths. Other districts too had fresh cases, including 21 in Chitradurga, seven in Mysuru and four in Tumakuru. There were zero infections in 14 districts.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.44 per cent and the case fatality rate was zero per cent. As many as 36,623 tests were conducted, including 30,067 RT-PCR tests, taking the total tests in the state so far to 6.51 crore. There were 10,320 inoculations done on the day taking the total vaccinations so far to 10.20 crore, the health department said.

