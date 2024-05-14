National

Minor Boy Rapes 5-Year-Old Girl In MP; Police Register Case

The incident took place on Sunday evening in a village under Soyat Kala police station limits, an official said on Monday.

Minor rapes 5-year-old in MP
info_icon

A 17-year-old boy allegedly raped a five-year-old girl residing in his neighbourhood in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday evening in a village under Soyat Kala police station limits, an official said on Monday.

The girl was playing outside her home when the boy lured her to his house where he raped her, Soyat Kala police station in-charge Yashwant Rao Gaekwad said.

Later at night, after experiencing pain in her abdomen, the girl informed about the incident to her family members who then filed a police complaint, he said.

The accused has been absconding after the incident, the official said. The girl's medical examination confirmed the crime, he said.

A case has been registered against the minor boy under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

An investigation was on into the incident, he said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana: Nursing Student Hangs Self Over Being Pressured By Man For Marriage
  2. Sushil Modi, Arguably The Tallest BJP Leader To Have Emerged From Bihar
  3. SIA Conducts Raids In Three South Kashmir Districts In Connection With Probe Into Terror Case
  4. Decoding Sam Pitroda’s Remark: Misinterpretation Of Intent And Context
  5. US Warning After India-Iran Chabahar Port Agreement: ‘Potential Risk Of Sanctions’
Entertainment News
  1. Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth 'Cheated On Each Other', Claims Singer Suchitra
  2. 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Part 1: Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, BTS, Nick Jonas Round Up Orchestral Line-Up For The Netflix Series
  3. Alia Bhatt Stuns In Black At Gucci Cruise Show 2025 In London With Dua Lipa, Demi Moore And Kate Moss In Attendance
  4. TWICE's Dahyun In Talks To Play Lead Role In Korean Remake Of Taiwanese Film 'You Are The Apple Of My Eye'
  5. GV Prakash Kumar And Saindhavi Announce Divorce After 11 Years Of Marriage: Best Decision For Each Other
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Liverpool Draw Against Aston Villa
  2. DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: What's Delhi's Weather Forecast Today
  3. Italian Open: Iga Swiatek Enters Quarter-Finals, Naomi Osaka Loses In Last 16 - In Pics
  4. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Take Lap Of Honour In Ahmedbad After Rain Ends Playoff Hopes
  5. UEFA Champions League: Slovenia's Slavko Vincic Named Referee For Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund Final
World News
  1. Citing Human Rights Violations, Belfast Judge Says UK's Deportation Law Shouldn't Apply To Northern Ireland
  2. Despite Tensions With Israel, US Continues To Dismiss Genocide Claims In Gaza
  3. Death Toll Up To 32 In South Africa Building Collapse
  4. Indian Staff Member With The UN Killed In Gaza
  5. Gracie Abrams Surprises Fans With A Taylor Swift Feature On Track 5 'Us' Of New Album 'The Secret of Us': See Full Tracklist Here
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Election Live: PM Modi To File His Nomination From Varanasi LS Seat Today, 67.71 Percent Turnout In 4th Phase
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Liverpool Draw Against Aston Villa
  3. Mumbai Rains To Continue? IMD Predicts Wet Spell As Extreme Temperatures Hit North India | Weather Wrap
  4. Tottenham Vs Man City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  5. From Droupadi Murmu To Mayawati And Kamala Harris, Women In Politics Face Scrutiny Over Their Personal Lives
  6. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival
  7. Mumbai Storm: 12 Dead, 64 Injured As Hoarding Collapses; Flights, Trains Delayed
  8. Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 14, Police Register FIR Against Owner