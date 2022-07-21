Meghalaya Education Minister Warns Of Action As Teachers Agitate For Five Months' Due Salary

Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui warned of "stern action" even as over 5,000 teachers continued camping near the state secretariat for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

The agitating teachers under Sarva Siksha Abhiyaan (SSA) are demanding payment of five months' due salary. Noting that the state government is waiting for the Centre to release funds to clear the pending salaries, the ministers urged the agitating teachers to return to classes.

"If they don't resume classes, we have no other option but to either issue an order of 'no work, no pay' or withdraw grant to school management committees of institutions that are shut," he said.

More than 5,000 of 12,541 teachers receiving salaries under SSA are taking part in the indefinite sit-in demonstration.The Centre pays 90 per cent of the ceiling of Rs 15,000 salary of each teacher, with the state government paying the rest. PTI JOP

ACD ACD