Mallikarjun Kharge Seeks Parliament Statues Be Restored To Original Spots | Read Full Letter

In this context, I would also wish to draw your attention in regard to the statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar which was installed on 2nd April 1967 in the Parliament House precincts. The placement of Babasaheb's statue facilitated seamless movement of people paying their tributes to him on his birth and death anniversaries. The location of the statue had also proved to be quite convenient vis-à-vis general public's movement and security concerns. The vantage point at which the statue was installed as well as the posture of the statue held great significance.