Mallikarjun Kharge Seeks Parliament Statues Be Restored To Original Spots | Read Full Letter

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has urged the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha to restore statues of iconic leaders to their original positions within the Parliament complex.
"Relocate statues of Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar, and other national leaders to original locations", Mallikarjun Kharge wrote.
In a letter to the presiding officers of both Houses, Kharge requested the return of statues of Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, and other national leaders to their original locations. The statues were recently relocated to a lawn near the old Parliament building as part of a landscaping exercise.
This move, described as part of a landscaping exercise by the Lok Sabha secretariat, has stirred controversy and drawn sharp criticism. Many Opposition leaders have expressed dismay over the decision to shift these iconic statues.
Transcript Of Mallikarjun Kharge’s Letter
“I am writing this letter in the context of relocation of statues of major leaders in the Parliament House complex. The statues of many great leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, have been removed from their prominent places in the Parliament House Complex and relocated to a separate corner.
I wish to emphasise at the very threshold that such removal of these statues arbitrarily, without any consultation, violates the basic spirit of our democracy. Needless to mention that the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and other national leaders were situated at prominent locations after due deliberation and consideration. Each statue and its location across the Parliament House complex held immense value and significance.
The statue of Mahatma Gandhi in a meditative posture originally installed on 2nd October 1993 in front of the old Parliament Building held immense significance for India's democratic polity. Over the decades, this space had assumed sacrosanct value. Members of Parliament (MPs) as well as visitors paid their respects to Mahatma Gandhi imbibing within themselves the spirit of the Mahatma. It is at this place that Members sought to voice concerns of the people in a democratic manner to draw the attention of the government seeking due redressal.
In this context, I would also wish to draw your attention in regard to the statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar which was installed on 2nd April 1967 in the Parliament House precincts. The placement of Babasaheb's statue facilitated seamless movement of people paying their tributes to him on his birth and death anniversaries. The location of the statue had also proved to be quite convenient vis-à-vis general public's movement and security concerns. The vantage point at which the statue was installed as well as the posture of the statue held great significance.
The message which the statue of Babasaheb sought to convey was to extol the generations of parliamentarians to steadfastly hold on to values and principles enshrined in the Constitution of India. Incidentally, during my student days in mid-1960s, I was at the forefront of demanding installation of the statue in the precincts of the Parliament House. Such concerted efforts eventually resulted in installing of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue at the place where it was hitherto before placed.
I am constrained to state this with anguish that all this has now been brought to a naught in an arbitrary and unilateral manner.
It would not be out of place to mention here that, as your goodself would be well aware, there is a dedicated Committee for installing portraits and statues of national leaders and MPs in the Parliament House Complex, which is, "Committee on the Installation of Portraits and Statues of National Leaders and Parliamentarians in the Parliament House Complex". This committee comprises MPs from both Houses of Parliament. However, the committee lamentably has not been reconstituted since 2019.
Hence, such decisions made without any proper discussion and deliberation with relevant stakeholders are against the rules and traditions of our Parliament. Therefore, I demand that the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and other national leaders who greatly contributed for the unity and integrity of our nation must be relocated to their original locations with due respect and regard.”