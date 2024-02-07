'I Fled In Chaos, But Uncle Died', Survivor Recounts | Devastating Scenes Of MP Blast

A tragedy hit Harda in Madhya Pradesh when a fire engulfed a firecracker factory, killing eleven people and leaving around 200 others injured. The incident, which occurred in the heart of the city, triggered a series of explosions that reverberated across the region, sending shockwaves through the community.

Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing scenes of chaos and devastation. "There was fire all around," Rukhsar Bano, a factory worker who narrowly escaped the fire, told news agency PTI.

"My colleague's three children are missing. I saw some children and other people lying dead."