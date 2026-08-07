Lok Sabha Adjouned Till 12 Noon

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday amid persistent protests by opposition parties over alleged theft of Ram temple donations and NEET paper leak issue.
While lamenting that continuous protests by opposition were not good, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.
As soon as the House met for the day, Birla recalled the contribution of freedom fighters in helping India attain Independence and the House paid tributes to them to mark the anniversary of the 1942 Quit India movement, which falls on August 9.
Quit India movement is a symbol of truth and non-violence, he said.
He said the entire world takes inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's teachings, and protesting members should also do so.
Referring to B R Ambedkar, a key drafter of the Constitution, Birla said the House is meant for discussions and debate is important in democracy.
He said the conduct of the protesting opposition members is not in line with Parliamentary norms and is unacceptable.
Friday is the 15th day, since the Monsoon Session began on July 20, when Lok Sabha could not complete Question Hour due to disruptions by opposition members.