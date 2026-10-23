‘Lady Singham’ Ankita Sharma Gets Notice Over AK-47 Firing At Dussehra Event

Chhattisgarh Police headquarters issued a show-cause notice to Rajnandgaon SP Ankita Sharma over her AK-47 firing video.
The October 20 footage showed Sharma firing several rounds after the traditional Shastra Puja at Police Lines.
Retired police and Army officers raised safety concerns, while some social media users defended Sharma’s professional record.
The Chhattisgarh Police headquarters has sought an explanation from Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma after a video of her firing an AK-47 during a Dussehra ceremony prompted questions about weapon safety and official conduct.
The show-cause notice to the 2018-batch IPS officer follows an incident on October 20 at the Police Lines in Rajnandgaon. Sharma was seen firing several rounds after the traditional Shastra Puja, the ritual worship of weapons observed during Vijayadashami.
The video circulated widely on social media, drawing both criticism and support. The police headquarters reportedly raised concerns over weapon-handling procedures and said the episode had affected the force’s dignity.
Senior Officer To Review Reply
Rajnandgaon Range Inspector General of Police Ajay Yadav said Sharma’s response would be examined before the matter was referred back to police headquarters.
“After receiving the SP's reply, I will record my observations and forward the matter to the police headquarters. Further action will be taken in accordance with the directions received from there,” Yadav said.
The headquarters will decide on any further action after considering Sharma’s explanation and the observations submitted by the range office.
Questions Over Ceremonial Firing
The footage has renewed discussion over the practice of firing weapons during religious and ceremonial observances.
Retired IPS officer R K Vij told PTI that Shastra Puja was meant to honour weapons rather than fire them. He cautioned that firing could lead to accidents and should be avoided.
An IPS officer who spoke to PTI on condition of anonymity said blank ammunition, commonly called awazi kartoos, was used during such ceremonies in Chhattisgarh, while live ammunition was not. The officer also warned that bullets fired into the air could fall back to the ground and injure people.
Former Army officer K J S Dhillon criticised the handling of the rifle in the video. He pointed to the direction in which the weapon was aimed, the presence of people in the background and its use in what he described as an unauthorised act. Army veteran Colonel Deepak Kumar also termed the conduct reckless and unprofessional, and questioned Sharma’s handling of the rifle after firing.
The reaction online was divided. While some users questioned the decision to fire during the ceremony, others argued that concerns over safety should be addressed without dismissing Sharma’s wider professional record. One user also defended her against criticism of firing while wearing a saree.
Who Is Ankita Sharma?
Sharma is a 2018-batch IPS officer belonging to the Chhattisgarh cadre and currently serves as Rajnandgaon’s superintendent of police. She is popularly known as ‘Lady Singham’, a nickname associated with her public image and policing style.
The video has brought her participation in the Dussehra ceremony under scrutiny, with the police headquarters awaiting her response before deciding on the next course of action.