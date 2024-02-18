Jharkhand: 8 ‘Upset’ Congress MLAs Land In Delhi Posing Fresh Challenge To Champai Soren Led JMM Govt

The Champai Soren-led JMM government is facing another challenge as eight of the 12 disgruntled Congress MLAs reached Delhi last evening to lodge their protest before the party high command over the induction of four party MLAs in the government.

At least 12 MLAs of the party have threatened to boycott the upcoming assembly session from February 23 and head to Jaipur if the ministers are not replaced by new faces, the reports said.