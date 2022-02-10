Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Hijab Row: Don't Wear Religious Cloth Until Matter Resolved, Says Karnataka HC

Hijab News Karnataka: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday said that students should not wear any religious cloth (like Hijab) which could instigate others until the matter is resolved.

Hijab Row: Don't Wear Religious Cloth Until Matter Resolved, Says Karnataka HC
Karnataka HC asked students to not wear any religious cloth on campuses which could instigate others PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 5:59 pm

The Karnataka High court hearing the Hijab issue on Thursday asked students not to insist on wearing any cloth on campuses of educational institutions which can instigate people, till the matter is resolved. 

Posted the matter for Monday, the full court also said the educational institutions can resume classes for the students. 

Related stories

Nation Or Religion, What Is Paramount?: Madras HC Asks In Karnataka Hijab Case

Kolkata Women Take To Streets Against Hijab Controversy In Karnataka

Hijab Row: Karnataka CM Urges Everyone To Maintain Peace, Not Make Statements Inciting People

The three-judge full bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit, which was formed on Wednesday, also said it wants the matter to be resolved at the earliest but till that time peace and tranquility is to be maintained. 

"Till the disposal of the matter, you people should not insist on wearing all these religious things," CJ Awasthi said. 

"We will pass an order. Let the schools-colleges start. But till the matter is resolved, no student should insist on wearing religious dress", he said. 

However, the petitioners' lawyer Devadatt Kamat requested the court to consider his objection that such an order will amount to suspension of his client's constitutional rights under article 25. "That will be a total affront to their rights," Kamat contended. 

In response, Chief Justice Awasthi said the arrangement is only for a few days till the matter is resolved and asked him to cooperate. 

On Wednesday, Justice Dixit, who was hearing the case, referred the case to Justice Awasthi's consideration with a view that a larger bench may look into the case. 

The Hijab row started in December end when a few students started coming to the government pre-university college in Udupi wearing Hijab. To protest against it, some Hindu students turned up wearing saffron scarves. The row spread to other educational institutions in different parts of the State, and the protests took a violent turn at some place earlier this week, prompting the government on Tuesday to declare three days holiday for the institutions.

Tags

National Hijab Burqa/Headscarves/Hijab/Veils Hijab Row Hijab Wearing Students Karnataka Hijab Controversy Hijab Controversy Karnataka HC Karnataka High Court
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

37.33 Lakh Smart Electricity Meters Installed In Country So Far: R K Singh

37.33 Lakh Smart Electricity Meters Installed In Country So Far: R K Singh

Telangana's Downward Trend Continues, Reports 767 New Coronavirus Cases

MP: Cop Caught Taking Rs 25,000 Bribe In Jabalpur

10 New Schools Of Specialised Excellence To Be Operational In Delhi From The Academic Year 2022-23

Covid: 547 New Cases, Seven More Deaths In J&K

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail

Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar

Happy Anniversary: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Moments To Remember

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival

Students of Alia University in Kolkata turned up in large numbers with placards and slogans to protests against the recent ban on hijab in several educational institutions in Karnataka.

Kolkata Women Take To Streets Against Hijab Controversy In Karnataka

A woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP