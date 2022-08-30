Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Gujarat Reports 225 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 1,755

With 2.34 lakh people getting vaccinated on Tuesday against COVID-19, the number of doses administered so far in the state rose to 12.34 crore, said the release.

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 8:47 pm

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 225 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the overall tally to 12,70,070, while one more death linked to the infection took the toll to 11,008, said the state health department.

With 337 more patients getting discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered cases rose to 12,57,307, said the department in a release.

The lone coronavirus-related death was reported from Rajkot, said the release.

Gujarat now as 1,755 active cases, of which eight patients are on ventilator support, said the department.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported 82 new cases, Vadodara 32, Surat 31, Rajkot 13 and Dangs 11 cases, among others, it said.

With 2.34 lakh people getting vaccinated on Tuesday against COVID-19, the number of doses administered so far in the state rose to 12.34 crore, said the release.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,70,070, new cases 225, death toll 11,008, discharged 12,57,307, active cases 1,755, people.

-With PTI Input

