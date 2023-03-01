Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Government Working To Make UP USD 1 Trillion Economy, SP Busy Promoting Casteism: Adityanath

The government is also working sincerely to achieve the target of making the state a USD 1 trillion economy, he said, adding Yadav, however, is trying to divert attention from the issue and promoting casteism.

Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath government is making efforts to increase state's contribution to India's GDP Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 6:47 pm

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said his government is working to make Uttar Pradesh a USD 1 trillion economy, but Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is promoting casteism.

Replying to a debate on the state's budgetary proposals in the assembly, Adityanath said while his government is working to promote the One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme, the erstwhile SP dispensation promoted "one district, one mafia" during its tenure.

The ODOP scheme seeks to promote traditional industries synonymous with their respective districts to spur the local economy and create jobs. The Uttar Pradesh government is making concerted efforts to increase the state's contribution to India's GDP from the current 8 per cent to 15-16 per cent to pave the way for rapid development of the country, the chief minister said.

The government is also working sincerely to achieve the target of making the state a USD 1 trillion economy, he said, adding Yadav, however, is trying to divert attention from the issue and promoting casteism.

While the BJP government is promoting the ODOP scheme, the erstwhile SP dispensation focused on promoting "one district one mafia" during its tenure, Adityanath said. Yadav was not present in the House during Adityanath's reply, but his uncle Shivpal Yadav was.

