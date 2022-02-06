Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

End Of An Era: Shiv Sena On Lata Mangeshkar's Death

"An era has ended," the Rajya Sabha member tweeted along with a photograph of Lata Mangeshkar.

End Of An Era: Shiv Sena On Lata Mangeshkar's Death
End Of An Era: Shiv Sena On Lata Mangeshkar's Death

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 11:44 am

Shiv Sena MP and party's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut, on Sunday, expressed grief over the death of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar and described her demise as the end of an era.
       

The 92-year-old melody queen died on Sunday at a hospital in Mumbai, according to her sister Usha Mangeshkar.
       

Raut in a series of tweets condoled the singer's death. "An era has ended," the Rajya Sabha member tweeted along with a photograph of Lata Mangeshkar.
       

Related stories

Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's Karkardooma Court, No One Injured

Digital Rupee To Make Debut By Early 2023

Jharkhand Girl Rescued While Being Trafficked To Delhi

"One sun, one moon, only one Lata," he said in another tweet. In another post, the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson said, "Tere bina bhi kya jeena" (what is life without you).
       

Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU), where she was being treated, by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. Her condition had improved in January and, she was taken off the ventilator, but her health deteriorated on Saturday.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Mumbai City Shiv Sena Lata Mangeshkar Lata Mangeshkar Death Lata Mangeshkar Dies
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Lata Mangeshkar To Be Cremated With Full State Honours

Lata Mangeshkar To Be Cremated With Full State Honours

Ladakh Adds 111 COVID-19 Cases

Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's Karkardooma Court, No One Injured

Jharkhand Girl Rescued While Being Trafficked To Delhi

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar, the Nightingale of Bollywood

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students participate in Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Sri Panchami, at a school in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government has allowed Saraswati Puja celebrations in school premises, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Basant Panchmi

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics