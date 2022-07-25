Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Efforts On To Save Big Fishes: Mayawati On Transfer Controversy In UP

The letter has gone viral on social media. Subsequently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath formed a committee led by the chief secretary to probe the transfers in the health department.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 9:56 am

Amid the controversy surrounding the transfers in Uttar Pradesh's health and public works departments, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has alleged the government is trying to save some "big fish" involved.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the portfolio of health, had on July 4 written to the additional chief secretary, medical and health, demanding an explanation over the "lapse" in not "fully implementing the transfer policy in postings in the current session".

At a meeting of BSP office bearers from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, she alleged the people of Uttar Pradesh are harassed due to corruption at every level.

"They are now witnessing how the game of corruption is being played in transfer-posting of government officials which has become an industry. The state government has now been compelled to unmask it but efforts are on to save some 'big fishes' of this game," she alleged. 

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the portfolio of health, had written to the additional chief secretary, medical and health, on July 4, questioning the transfers in the health department.

"The transfer policy has not been fully implemented in the postings in the current session," the letter stated and asked the additional chief secretary to provide complete details explaining the reason for the "lapse". 

A few days ago, Adityanath ordered the suspension of five Public Works Department (PWD) officials, soon after the removal of its minister Jitin Prasada's OSD following allegations of irregularities and non-compliance to the transfer policy.

Those suspended include Manoj Kumar Gupta, Engineer-in-Chief (Development) and the head of the department. The other officials are Engineer-in-chief (Project and Planning) Rakesh Kumar Saxena, Senior Staff Officer Shailendra Kumar Yadav, Administrative Officer Pankaj Dixit and Principal Assistant Sanjay Kumar Chaurasia. A disciplinary inquiry has been instituted against them.

(With PTI inputs)

