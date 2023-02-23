Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

ED Questions Delhi CM Kejriwal's PA In Excise Policy Money Laundering Case

Home National

ED Questions Delhi CM Kejriwal's PA In Excise Policy Money Laundering Case

The excise policy 2021-22 was scrapped in August last year and the Delhi LG later asked the CBI to probe the alleged irregularities.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
ED questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar in the money laundering case Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 12:39 pm

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, officials said.

Kumar deposed before the federal probe agency here and the investigators are recording his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

His questioning is understood to be related to the ED's charges made before the court that at least 36 accused, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Bibhav Kumar, "destroyed or used" 170 phones to conceal evidence of "kickbacks" worth thousand of crores of rupees in the alleged scam.

Related stories

Arvind Kejriwal Delhi LG Trade Barbs After DCPs' Conference

'Suppressing Media Akin To Suppressing Public Voice': Arvind Kejriwal On IT Survey AT BBC Offices

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Calls On Arvind Kejriwal

The ED, till now, has filed two charge sheets or prosecution complaints in this case and has arrested a total of nine people. The ED has alleged in a charge sheet submitted to the court that a part of the alleged Rs 100 crore "kickbacks" generated in the scrapped Delhi excise policy were "used" in the 2022 Goa assembly election campaign of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

The excise policy 2021-22 was scrapped in August last year and the Delhi LG later asked the CBI to probe the alleged irregularities. The ED's money laundering stems from the CBI FIR.

Tags

National ED Delhi Cm Kejriwal Excise Policy Money Laundering Case CBI
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

One Year Of Ukraine War: How Putin’s Invasion Misfired And Brought West Closer To Ukraine, What’s The Road Ahead?

One Year Of Ukraine War: How Putin’s Invasion Misfired And Brought West Closer To Ukraine, What’s The Road Ahead?

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her