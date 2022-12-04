Divided By Issues, United By Polls: Three Generations Come Together To Vote In MCD Elections

They might have different priorities as voters but they came to polling booths together as one family representing generations, joining hundreds of thousands voters who exercised their franchise during the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections on Sunday.

Meet 75-year-old Vijay Kumar Verma, who, along with his son, daughter-in-law and grandson -- a first-time voter -- came to caste their vote at ITI Malviya Nagar polling booth. "During every election, I and my family come together to vote.

This time it had to be more important because we are talking about local issues affecting us on a daily basis. Malviya Nagar being one of the biggest market areas lacks cleanliness, there is no proper disposal of garbage and roads are in bad condition," Verma complained.

Vijay Verma was accompanied by his son Vikas Verma. "Unless we all come out together as a family to vote, issues cannot be resolved. If every family can come forward and address each issue, we can fight this menace together as a society," Vikas Verma said.

Vikas Verma's wife Neetu expressed her disappointment over lack of development of parks in their locality and the regular fights over insufficient parking facilities. The couple's 19-year-old son, Naman Kumar, expected the political parties to do more for the youth.

"It's been a while since the government has done anything substantial for youths, especially when it comes to education and employment. "Unless the youth are satisfied, no political party will be able to win their support. So, they should focus on us because we are the future," Kumar said outside a polling station in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

Even Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the polling booth in Civil Lines here along with his parents, wife and children. He exited the booth holding the hands of his parents. "People should vote for the party that's honest and works. They should vote for those who focus on cleanliness of the city, and not those who keep creating hurdles," he told reporters after casting his vote.

The Dagar family, comprising the family matriarch, her son, daughter-in-law and grandson Kanishk Dagar, had come to the pink booth at DDU Marg to cast their vote early in the morning. The family was excited as Kanishk, a first-time voter, was the new joinee to the group as they embarked from their residence to exercise their franchise.

"It is important to vote. I have seen my parents not missing a chance to cast their vote," Kanishk said. His grandmother said they were happy at casting the vote together. Election officials said nearly 50 per cent polling was reported by 5.30 pm when the voting time ended. However, the figure is likely to rise as many people who reported before 5.30 pm and were queued up at the polling booths were casting their votes. The counting of votes is on December 7.

(With PTI Inputs)