Desperate Modi Govt Trying To Use SBI To Bulldoze SC Judgment On Electoral Bonds Scheme: Congress

Alleging that the BJP was the main beneficiary of the "fraudulent" electoral bonds scheme, Kharge said, "Isn't the government conveniently hiding the BJP's shady dealings where contracts of highways, ports, airports, power plants etc were handed over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cronies in lieu of these opaque electoral bonds?"

"Experts say that the 44,434 automated data entries of donors can be divulged and matched in just 24 hours. Why does SBI then need four more months to collate this information?" he said.

He alleged, "The Congress was crystal clear that the electoral bonds scheme was opaque, undemocratic and destroyed the level playing field. But the Modi government, PMO (Prime Minister's Office) and the FM (finance ministry) bulldozed every institution -- RBI, Election Commission, Parliament and the opposition to fill the BJP's coffers."

"Now a desperate Modi government, clutching on straws, is trying to use SBI to bulldoze the Supreme Court's judgment!" he said.

Supriya Shrinate, a Congress spokesperson, said during a press conference at the AICC headquarters that the Supreme Court's historic decision was enthusiastically welcomed by the entire country and hailed as the most decisive step against the use of black money in elections and the illegal participation of capitalists in power.

"The ruling BJP, which is the single-largest beneficiary of the electoral bonds scheme, was uneasy after the Supreme Court decision. All political parties put together received more than Rs 12,000 crore till last fiscal since the introduction of the electoral bonds scheme in 2017. The BJP alone got Rs 6,566.11 crore, which is 55 per cent of all electoral bonds, while the Congress got a measly 9 per cent at Rs 1,123.29 crore," Shrinate said.