Delhi: Friend Rapes Woman For Week, Used ‘Hot Dal’ To Torture Her

The victim’s ordeal began when she said she began staying with Paras for around a month in a rented accommodation in Raju Park in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area. The victim had befriended Paras and was in touch with him for the last 3-4 months.

She was supposed to reach Bengaluru in the first week of January as she had got a job of a house maid. However, as she had a train via Delhi, she decided to take a halt and meet Paras who then asked her to stay here and even assured to help her find a job.