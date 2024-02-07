Delhi: Friend Rapes Woman For Week, Used ‘Hot Dal’ To Torture Her

A woman has alleged rape and torture at the hands of her friend in South Delhi. The victim said “hot dal” was “poured” over her body by her friend.
The victim originally hails from West Bengal's Darjeeling. The accused, identified as Paras (28), was booked for rape, sodomy, and causing hurt. He was arrested on February 2, the police said.
The victim’s ordeal began when she said she began staying with Paras for around a month in a rented accommodation in Raju Park in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area. The victim had befriended Paras and was in touch with him for the last 3-4 months.
She was supposed to reach Bengaluru in the first week of January as she had got a job of a house maid. However, as she had a train via Delhi, she decided to take a halt and meet Paras who then asked her to stay here and even assured to help her find a job.
“On his assurance, she stayed with him in a rented accommodation in Raju Park,” the police said.
However, as the days passed, the accused allegedly started beating her up and even sexually assaulted her for a week.
At one instance, Paras even allegedly "poured hot dal (lentils) over her" due to which she suffered burn injuries, the police said.
According to the police, the incident came to light on January 30, when the Neb Sarai police station received a PCR call informing that a woman was being beaten by her husband.
A police team rushed to the spot, rescued the woman and rushed her to AIIMS.
“The woman had around 20 injury marks on her body when she was hospitalised. She was recently discharged,” the police said.
"When police enquired about the matter, the woman stated that she hailed from Darjeeling in West Bengal and came in contact with the accused over the phone," the police said.
Based on the woman's complaint, the police registered an FIR on January 30 under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape) and 377 (sodomy) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused on February 2, the police officer further said.
The accused Paras is said to be from Uttarakhand, worked as a cook at an eatery in Delhi.