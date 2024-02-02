Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ will enter Jharkhand on Friday afternoon, a party leader said here.
The Yatra is expected to enter the state through Pakur district at 2.45 pm from West Bengal, he said. A flag hand-over ceremony will be held at Nasipur More in Pakur after the procession reaches the state and Gandhi will also address a public meeting there, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said.
The Yatra will reach Jharkhand on a day when the state will get a new chief minister.