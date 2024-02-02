"The Jharkhand leg of Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra will begin today. This yatra is aimed at ensuring justice to the people of Jharkhand and the country," Thakur told PTI.

Gandhi will take an evening break at Hiranpur in Pakur and a night halt at Littipara. The Yatra will be held in two phases, covering 804 km in 13 districts over eight days.

Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha said Gandhi would stay in Jharkhand for six days in the first phase and two days in the second one. The date for the second phase of the Yatra is yet to be decided, he said.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, which started in Manipur on January 14, is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states, before culminating in Mumbai on March 20.