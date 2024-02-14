National

Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Comes To Halt Amidst Farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ Protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi departed on a special flight from Ambikapur to Delhi after he decided to head to the national capital after observing the ongoing farmers’ protest in Punjab and Haryana.

February 14, 2024

Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra comes to halt. (File photo) | Photo: PTI
Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has come has come to abrupt halt after party leader Rahul Gandhi decided to head for Delhi from Chhattisgarh amidst the farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest.

Rahul Gandhi departed on a special flight from Ambikapur to Delhi after he decided to head to the national capital after observing the ongoing farmers’ protest in Punjab and Haryana.

Rahul Gandhi will reportedly engage in discussions with the protesting farmers, the local party leaders. The party chief Mallikarjun Kharge also accompanied Rahul Gandhi on his journey to Delhi.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra advanced through the Sitamani area of Korba district of Chhattisgarh, drawing both support and dissent from the public.

The reports said while the yatra received enthusiastic cheers from many, there were instances of “Modi-Modi” slogans being chanted.

During the yatra Rahul Gandhi also criticised the recent Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, alleging the exclusion of OBCs, Dalits, and tribals, key segments of the population, from the event.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said: “The Prime Minister’s post is not a beauty pageant; it demands commitment to the nation’s well-being.” Describing the Yatra’s core principles, Ramesh underscored its advocacy for “Nari Nyay” (women’s justice), “Yuva Nyay” (youth justice), “Kisan Nyay” (farmers’ justice), “Shramik

Nyay” (workers’ justice), and “Hissedari Ka Nyay” (justice of participation), aligning with the party’s ideological stance.

Sachin Pilot, Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge, highlighted the broad-based support garnered by Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra, transcending regional boundaries.

