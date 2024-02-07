BJP-BJD "Partnership" In Odisha: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP and BJD has a "partnership" in Odisha and the Congress has been opposing them to protect the interest of the people of the state.

Gandhi resumed his 'Bharat Joda Nyay Yatra' in Odisha's steel city here. In a brief speech, he said: "As you know Naveen Patnaik and Narendra Modi run a partnership government in Odisha. They both have joined hands and work in tandem. I find in Parliament that BJD supports the BJP. The BJD people also disturb us at the instance of BJP".

Gandhi claimed that it is the Congress party alone that has been opposing the BJD-BJP combine for the people of Odisha. Gandhi said: "I have come to Odisha to open a shop of love in the market of hatred. ('Nafrat ki bazaar me mohabbat ki dukan khulne aaya hu')".