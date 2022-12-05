Army Recruitment Rally For Women From December 6 in Pune

A day after entering the "severe" category, Delhi's air quality showed a marginal improvement as it came under the "very poor category" on Monday. Delhi's 24-hour air quality index (AQI) read 347 at 4 pm on Monday.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

As pollution levels in the national capital shot up on Sunday, the Centre's air quality panel directed authorities in the Delhi-NCR to ban non-essential construction work in the region under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The AQI stood at 407 on Sunday. The city air quality was last classified in the "severe" category on November 4, when the AQI was 447. The minimum temperature on Monday was 7.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

Humidity levels oscillated between 36 per cent and 97 per cent. The weatherman has forecast a mainly clear sky with the possibility of mist and shallow fog on Tuesday morning.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 25 degrees Celsius and eight degrees Celsius.

(With PTI Inputs)