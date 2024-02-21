‘All's Well...’: Akhilesh Yadav Hints Congress-SP Seat-Sharing Deal Finalised

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday hinted that a seat-share deal with the Congress for Uttar Pradesh's 80 Lok Sabha seats is nearing completion.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav stated, "All is well that ends well...there is no dispute...there will be an alliance," when asked about his absence from Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Amethi and Rae Bareli.