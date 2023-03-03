Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Ahmadi Made Noteworthy Contribution Towards Making Judiciary More Effective: PM Modi

Ahmadi Made Noteworthy Contribution Towards Making Judiciary More Effective: PM Modi

Ahmadi passed away on Thursday following age-related ailments at the age of 90.

Updated: 03 Mar 2023 6:51 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish at the death of former Chief Justice of India Aziz Mushabber Ahmadi and noted that he made a noteworthy contribution towards making the judiciary more effective.

"Pained by the passing away of former Chief Justice of India, Shri AM Ahmadi Ji. He had a distinguished career as a lawyer and a Judge. He made a noteworthy contribution towards making our judiciary more effective. Condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

He died at a private hospital in south Delhi, lawyer Mehmood Pracha said.

- With PTI Input 

