After Modi Visit, BJP Exudes Confidence Of Winning All Six Lok Sabha Seats In J-K, Ladakh

Buoyed by the massive turnout of people at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally here, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Wednesday exuded confidence of winning all the six Lok Sabha seats in J&K and Ladakh in the upcoming polls.

Modi visited Jammu on Tuesday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects. He also addressed a rally in the city. Raina also said the doors of his party are open for anyone who wishes to join the party and serve the people under the leadership of the prime minister. There are five Lok Sabha seats in J&K and one in Ladakh.

“Preparations are going on in all the six Lok Sabha constituencies of J&K and Ladakh and we will fight the elections on our own strength. We will win all these seats with the support of the people who will give their votes to Modi,” Raina told reporters here.

He said his party is sure that the people would whole-heartedly support Modi who opened the coffers of his government to facilitate massive development in all the three regions of erstwhile state besides providing justice to the people, especially those who have been deprived of their rights over the past seven decades.

He thanked the leaders of various opposition parties including National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and former deputy chief minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig for praising Modi during the prime minister’s public rally at Maulana Azad Stadium on Tuesday. While Abdullah joined the function at Nowgam railway station in Srinagar, Baig attended the rally.