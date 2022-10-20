Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Active Covid-19 Infections Drop Below 4,000 In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 244 new Covid-19 cases while the active caseload in the state fell to 3,865 with 405 people recovering from the disease, the health department said Wednesday.  

Government asks to publicise free booster dose for Covid-19

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 8:31 am

With the new cases, the infection tally reached 35,89,781 while the death toll stayed at 38,048 with no more fatalities reported, it said. 

So far, 35,47,868 people have recuperated from the viral disease.

Six districts logged the majority of the new cases with Chennai leading with 61 infections while the remaining districts reported new infections below 10.

The state capital leads among districts with 2,006 active infections and overall 7,92,066 coronavirus cases.

A total of 10,666 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,96,59,031, the bulletin said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Says Sajid Khan Asked Her About Her Breast Size, Frequency Of Intercourse

T20 WC: Scotland Beat West Indies By 42 Runs

