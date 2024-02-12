Police said Malik, owner of Malik Ka Bagicha, a spot around which violence had erupted, built an "illegal" madrassa and mosque in Banphoolpura, a Times of India report mentioned, adding that his son and SP leader Matin Siddiqui's brother Javed Siddiqui have also been held.

"He [Abdul Malil] was traced to the national capital and nabbed by us with assistance from Delhi police. He will be brought to Uttarakhand after completing the required documentation," TOI quoted an officer as saying.