In a joint operation with Delhi police, Nainital cops on Sunday detained Abdul Malik, suspected "mastermind" of the violence that broke out in Uttarakhand's Haldwani on February 8 over the demolition of a madrasa and a mosque in city's Banphoolpura.
Police said Malik, owner of Malik Ka Bagicha, a spot around which violence had erupted, built an "illegal" madrassa and mosque in Banphoolpura, a Times of India report mentioned, adding that his son and SP leader Matin Siddiqui's brother Javed Siddiqui have also been held.
"He [Abdul Malil] was traced to the national capital and nabbed by us with assistance from Delhi police. He will be brought to Uttarakhand after completing the required documentation," TOI quoted an officer as saying.
Six people were killed and dozens injured as locals, allegedly with stones and petrol bombs, clashed with police and musical workers in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani over demolition drive on a madrasa and a mosque, which officials deemed "illegal".
Around 30 people have been arrested in connection with the violence so far.
In the violence, more than a hundred, including police personnel and mediapersons, were injured.
A magisterial probe was ordered on Saturday into the riots after, while curfew was lifted from the outer areas of town but remained in force in Banbhoolpura, the epicentre of the mob violence.
Nearly 1,100 security personnel are already deployed in the town, while the state government has sought four companies -- containing about 100 personnel each -- of central paramilitary forces from the Home Ministry to maintain law and order in Banbhoolpura.
Addressing the media Sunday evening, Superintendent of Police Prahlad Meena said most of the fresh arrests had been made from within the limits of Nainital district in the past 24 hours.
Seven pistols and 54 live cartridges that had allegedly been looted from the Banbhoolpura police station were recovered from those arrested, the police officer said.