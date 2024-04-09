Police Seek Connections Between Death Of Infant On Los Angeles Area Freeway And 2 Deaths Elsewhere

The series of events began when officers came upon the infant and a 9-year-old girl on the side of Interstate 405 in Culver City 10 miles (16 km) west of downtown Los Angeles around 4:30 a.m. The infant, believed to be about 6 months old, had suffered unspecified trauma and died at the scene, said California Highway Patrol Officer Frank Salas. The older girl was hospitalized with moderate injuries, he said.