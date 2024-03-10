Kiki the cockatiel, a beloved feathered star on TikTok with a staggering following of over 3 million fans, has once again captivated the internet with his melodious antics.
This time, however, his performance didn't quite match up with his owner's schedule!
In a recent video shared on Kiki's official TikTok account, the feathered crooner can be seen perched atop a fish tank in his owner's room, energetically belting out the chorus of "September" by Earth, Wind & Fire. The clip, humorously captioned "It's 7 in the morning," captured Kiki's spirited rendition of the 1978 hit, much to the chagrin of his owner.
"Kiki, it's 7 o'clock in the morning," Kiki's owner can be heard exclaiming in the video, pleading for some morning silence from the bird. Despite the request, Kiki remained undeterred, quickly resuming his musical performance.
The video quickly gained traction, amassing over 21 million likes in just over two days. Fans flooded the comment section, demanding "justice for Kiki" and jesting that his owner "didn’t turn it off, just snoozed it."
Even Norwegian DJ Alan Walker expressed interest in collaborating with the avian sensation, jokingly asking, "Who’s the manager of the bird? I need to contact them about putting this star on my next track."
Other comments hailed Kiki as "the definition of an early bird," showcasing the bird's popularity and charm.
This isn't Kiki's first time in the viral spotlight. A video from December 2020 showcased the cockatiel serenading himself in the mirror with the same infectious chorus of "September."
However, not everyone is as enamored with Kiki's musical talents, with one TikTok user jokingly lamenting, "You know no peace if you’ve been listening to this for 4 yrs."
Additionally, a clip from 2021 featured Kiki's rendition of "If You're Happy and You Know It," demonstrating his diverse musical repertoire.