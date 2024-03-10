Kiki the cockatiel, a beloved feathered star on TikTok with a staggering following of over 3 million fans, has once again captivated the internet with his melodious antics.

This time, however, his performance didn't quite match up with his owner's schedule!

In a recent video shared on Kiki's official TikTok account, the feathered crooner can be seen perched atop a fish tank in his owner's room, energetically belting out the chorus of "September" by Earth, Wind & Fire. The clip, humorously captioned "It's 7 in the morning," captured Kiki's spirited rendition of the 1978 hit, much to the chagrin of his owner.

"Kiki, it's 7 o'clock in the morning," Kiki's owner can be heard exclaiming in the video, pleading for some morning silence from the bird. Despite the request, Kiki remained undeterred, quickly resuming his musical performance.