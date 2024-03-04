Gaza: After 10 Years, A Woman Had Twins. Israeli Strike Killed Them Both

She had woken up at around 10 p.m. to breastfeed Naeim, the boy, and went back to sleep with him in one arm and Wissam, the girl, in the other. Her husband was sleeping beside them.

The explosion came an hour and a half later. The house collapsed.

“I screamed for my children and my husband,” she said Sunday, as she sobbed and cradled a baby’s blanket to her chest.

”They were all dead. Their father took them and left me behind.”