In Pictures | Black Friday Brings Out The Holiday Bargain Hunters

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 28 November 2026 12:33 pm

As the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear, Black Friday once again draws crowds of shoppers looking to make the most of steep discounts and seasonal deals. From packed stores and bustling shopping malls to long queues and bargain hunters scanning shelves, the annual shopping rush marks the start of the festive buying season. Here is a look at the scenes from this year's Black Friday sale.