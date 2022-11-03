Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Attacker Confesses On Video To Shooting At Imran Khan, Says Former PM Is Misleading People

The unnamed assailant began plotting this move after Khan began the "Haqeeqi Azadi Long March" or anti-government rally from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk

Screen grab of Imran Khan's attacker confessing to the crime
Screen grab of Imran Khan's attacker confessing to the crime

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 9:54 pm

Imran Khan's former media advisor, Omar R Quraishi, tweeted a video that shows the attacker who opened fire towards Khan's container, saying he wanted to kill the former Pakistan Prime Minister because he was misleading his countrymen.

"Came to kill Imran Khan because he was misleading people. That is why I tried my best to kill him," says the unnamed gunman.

The assailant, whose name has still not been disclosed, added that his intention was only to kill Khan, and no one else. The idea to commit this act, he says, entered his mind when Khan began the "Haqeeqi Azadi Long March" or anti-government rally from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk.

The attacker claims he is not attached to any militant or terrorist outfit. 

Khan was shot at with an AK-47 during his ‘freedom’ rally and has been hospitalised with a bullet injury to his right leg. His former media advisor tweeted that his condition is "coherent".

His former minister Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that the attack was an assassination attempt on Khan.

One PTI member and nine people in the crowd were injured in the attack, reports said.

The attacker was held by the people who were present at the rally.

Related stories

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Injured During Firing At His Rally In Pakistan, One Suspect Nabbed

Imran Khan Says Conspiracy Is Being Hatched By His Opponents For Clash Between PTI And Pakistan Army

Tags

International Imran Khan Pm Imran Khan Latest Imran Khan Attacker Haqeeqi Azadi Long March Imran Khan Hospitalised PTI Leader Fawad Chaudhry Omar R Quraishi Lahore’s Liberty Chowk
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 4 Muslim Clerics For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments

Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 4 Muslim Clerics For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It