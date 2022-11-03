Imran Khan's former media advisor, Omar R Quraishi, tweeted a video that shows the attacker who opened fire towards Khan's container, saying he wanted to kill the former Pakistan Prime Minister because he was misleading his countrymen.

"Came to kill Imran Khan because he was misleading people. That is why I tried my best to kill him," says the unnamed gunman.

Q: Why did you think of doing this?

A: I thought that there is Azan happening and they are playing music on a deck. I decided to do this the day … pic.twitter.com/RoTskPfy5M — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) November 3, 2022

The assailant, whose name has still not been disclosed, added that his intention was only to kill Khan, and no one else. The idea to commit this act, he says, entered his mind when Khan began the "Haqeeqi Azadi Long March" or anti-government rally from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk.

The attacker claims he is not attached to any militant or terrorist outfit.

Khan was shot at with an AK-47 during his ‘freedom’ rally and has been hospitalised with a bullet injury to his right leg. His former media advisor tweeted that his condition is "coherent".

Imran Khan has bullet fragments in his leg and one bone is slightly chipped - he is in surgical theatre at Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore. He is coherent and been given pain medication during the emergency examination: Dr Faisal Sultan

His former minister Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that the attack was an assassination attempt on Khan.

One PTI member and nine people in the crowd were injured in the attack, reports said.

The attacker was held by the people who were present at the rally.