Transforming Hyderabad's Landscape: Green City Estates And Sri Sreenivasa Infra's Award-Winning ‘Fortune Retreat’ Project

Celebrating Excellence: Green City Sreenivasa Estates’ ‘Fortune Retreat’ Awarded Most Admired Upcoming Project of 2024.

In a momentous achievement, Green City Estates and Sri Sreenivasa Infra's joint venture, Green City Sreenivasa Estates, has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Most Admired Upcoming Project of the Year - 2024, Hyderabad’ award for their upcoming project, "Fortune Retreat." This accolade was presented at the ‘Outlook Business Spotlight-Realty Awards - Showcasing Property Power-play’ by Business Mint. Renowned Indian celebrity Shruti Haasan presented the award, which celebrates their innovative approach and commitment to excellence in the real estate sector. The recognition highlights the remarkable success of their joint venture project, “Fortune Retreat,” a resort-themed residential layout, and acknowledges its significant impact on Hyderabad’s real estate market.

Founded in 1985 by the legendary Sri K. Subba Raju, Green City Estates has long been a trailblazer in Hyderabad’s real estate industry. With an impressive track record spanning 38 years, Sri K. Subba Raju has spearheaded the development of over 1,500 acres of residential layouts in and around Hyderabad. His unwavering dedication to quality and customer satisfaction has set high standards in the industry, creating a legacy of excellence that continues to resonate today. Under the leadership of his sons, Surendra Raju and Srinivasa Raju, Green City Estates remains synonymous with reliability and superior craftsmanship, driving the company towards new heights of success and innovation.

On the other hand, Sri Sreenivasa Infra, led by V. Krishna Reddy and Rohan Reddy, has established itself as a prominent name in Hyderabad’s construction sector. Known for its high-quality construction and premium apartment and villa projects, the company has recently expanded into the development of high-rise towers exceeding 40 floors. With a strong reputation for excellence and ambition, Sri Sreenivasa Infra brings significant expertise to this collaboration, further enhancing the quality and scope of their joint ventures.

The collaboration between Green City Estates and Sri Sreenivasa Infra has culminated in the creation of Green City Sreenivasa Estates, a joint venture that merges their distinct strengths. The partnership has resulted in the development of “Fortune Retreat,” a ground breaking upcoming 200-acre residential layout project located in Mominpet. This resort-themed development stands out for its comprehensive range of amenities, including a 5-acre Central Park with a Circle of Life concept designed to cater to all age groups. The project also boasts a 35,000 square-foot clubhouse and diverse recreational, wellness, adventure, and leisure zones, ensuring a high-end living experience for its residents. Including DTCP, and offering financial options like bank loans, “Fortune Retreat” will be developed in phases to facilitate a smooth and successful execution.

“Fortune Retreat” has quickly garnered acclaim for its innovative design and extensive amenities, distinguishing itself as a standout project in the western part of Hyderabad. Its recent recognition with the ‘Most Admired Upcoming Project of the Year - 2024’ award reflects its exceptional quality and the successful collaboration between Green City Estates and Sri Sreenivasa Infra. This project not only exemplifies the partners' commitment to excellence but also sets a new benchmark for residential developments in the region.

As Green City Sreenivasa Estates continues to build on this success, the collaboration promises to shape the future of real estate in Hyderabad. The joint venture’s dedication to delivering high-quality, innovative projects underscores its ambition to make a lasting impact on the industry. With their combined expertise and vision, Green City Estates and Sri Sreenivasa Infra are poised to continue redefining the standards of residential living in Hyderabad.

