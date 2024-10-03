Bridging The Communication Gap: Advancements In Brain-Computer Interface Technology For Locked-In Syndrome

LIS is a medical condition where the individual is aware of its existence, and is perfectly conscious of the surroundings, but fails to move or communicate verbally, posing a profound sense of trials and tribulations related to human connection. In other words, the mind and the body of the individual can be juxtaposed, where the former is awakened, alert, active, and oozing with thoughts and feelings, and the latter is paralyzed and unable to move or communicate. The application of Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) technologies provides a ray of hope for these patients, offering a potential pathway for communication through brain signals and thus bridging the gap between their inner world and the external world. Recent research has emphasized both the advancements and ongoing challenges in this field.