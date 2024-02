Rating - 9.2/10

Man, Galaxy Treats gets a solid 9.2 out of 10. Well, no one's perfect. But these guys are close. They know their magic mushroom gummies like nobody’s business. They're pure, they're potent - like a heavyweight in a boxing ring. Their shipping, it's always on time, like a watch set to military time. Return policy? No fuss at all. And their customer support? As helpful as a homeroom teacher. They've got skills, and they're not afraid to show it.

Effects

Now, for those magic mushroom gummies, some folks can feel all sorts of effects. On average, around an hour or so after munching on 'em, you might start to feel a bit different, a bit special, you know? Might last a few hours, depending on how much gummy goodness you've devoured and how your body likes to play ball.

Flavor

Galaxy Treats, these dudes ain't just about the effects; they got flavors too. They're like a candy store - loads of natural flavors like Blueberry, Cherry, Strawberry, Mango, and Watermelon.

Price

We aren't all made of money, so price matters. With Galaxy Treats, you get your money's worth. You can get them for $37.99 or avail of a 15% discount with a subscription.

Pros

Pure and potent mushroom gummies

Fast and reliable shipping

Suitable gummies for everyone

Top-notch customer service

Cons

Can be a little strong for new users

Brand Reputation and Customer reviews

Let's talk about gummies. Galaxy Treats, they have been getting a chunk of virtual high-fives in the review sections. Websites like Honest Brand Reviews, CBD Incubator, Dab Connection, and more have been buzzing about them.

The customers buying these shrooms love 'em too. One customer left this comment on the official product page, “This was actually better than expected for a very reasonable price.”

Potency

Galaxy Treats isn't messing around here. These bad boys come equipped with 7500mg, with each gummy having 750mg of amanita muscaria extract, which is like the heavyweight champ of mushroom extracts. Remember, though, more potent doesn't mean better. It just means you gotta eat less to get the same feeling.

What are Mushroom Gummies and How do They Work?

Mushroom gummies are edible supplements that encapsulate the medicinal benefits of various mushroom species, typically in a convenient and tasty form. These chewable gummies are infused with extracts from fungi like reishi, lion's mane, or chaga, renowned for their potential health advantages. Users often turn to mushroom gummies for potential immune support, cognitive enhancement, stress reduction, and overall well-being.

The key to understanding how mushroom gummies work lies in their active compounds, such as polysaccharides and triterpenes. When ingested, these compounds interact with the body's immune system, nervous system, and overall physiology.

Firstly, mushroom gummies can help boost the immune system by enhancing the production and activity of immune cells like macrophages and natural killer cells. This helps the body defend against infections and harmful pathogens.

Secondly, these gummies may have cognitive benefits. Compounds like erinacines in Lion's Mane mushrooms are believed to stimulate nerve growth factor (NGF) production, potentially promoting brain health and cognitive function.

Additionally, mushrooms are rich in antioxidants, which combat free radicals and reduce oxidative stress, contributing to overall health and longevity.

How We Picked the Best Mushroom Gummies

With heaps and heaps of these mushroom gummies around, how'd we pick the crème de la crème? Well, had us a good, hard look at them, that's how—studied each one like a book. Checked how folks felt about 'em, what the companies are about, and even how they extract their mushrooms.

Customer reviews

They say the customer's always right. Ain't that the truth? We went through every review like a terrier on a trail. See how folks feel about these gummies if they're doing the trick. Helps us see if the companies all talk or if they deliver the goods.

Brand Reputation

And it ain't just about the reviews. We looked at the big picture - the brand itself. If they got a good name or if they're all smoke and mirrors. We even checked if they're peddling genuine mushroom gummies, or if it's just a ruse. Ain't no room for fake magic mushrooms here, partner. Only the real thing makes the cut.

Ingredients

Synthetic ingredients might bring taste and quick results but their long-term effects are not good. So, to avoid that, we only picked the mushroom gummies with organic, top-quality ingredients and a clear mention of the mushroom species used.

Mushroom type

Not all mushrooms are made equal, buddy. Some are culinary delights, while others... Well, let's just say they lead you down the rabbit hole. When it comes to these mushroom gummies, the star of the show is typically the Amanita Mushroom. In the U.S., Amanita mushrooms are legal and ready to roll in 49 states, except Louisiana.

3rd party lab testing

This ensures that the product is up to snuff and meets all the claims made on the label. It's okay to trust, but always verify.

Potency

Ever crank a radio dial and find yourself with an earful of static? It's all about finding the right frequency, see? The same goes for these gummies—the potency, or the mushroom power packed in each morsel, can vary. Some might treat you to a gentle hum, while others might give you the full chorus.

Benefits of Mushroom Gummies

Mushroom gummies ain't just your regular sweet treats. Nah, these babies have benefits that go past your taste buds.

First off, they're packed with all-natural ingredients, including potent mushroom species like reishi. Reishi is known for its healing properties and can work wonders for your immune system.

These tasty gummies can help support cognitive health. How? Well, certain mushroom species used in gummies are known to improve brain function.

Plus, with their antioxidant properties, they help fight off harmful free radicals in your body. Now, that's what I call a sweet deal!

And let's not forget gut health. Digestive health is key, as many mushroom gummies can aid in digestion. You enjoy the best of both worlds - tasty treats that are also good for your health.

Side-Effects of Mushroom Gummies

These gummies come with their share of side effects if you overdo it.

First off, they can cause dry mouth. That's right, finishing a whole jar in one sitting might leave you feeling like you've been chewing on cotton balls.

Diarrhea is another thing you might need to watch out for. Yeah, I know, it ain't pretty, but it's something to keep in mind if you're planning on guzzling down these gummies.

In some cases, an uncontrolled intake might affect your blood pressure too. So if you've got any heart-related issues, it's best to consult your doctor before going all-in on the gummies train.

Also, some people might experience nausea, especially if you're new to mushroom gummies. But don't worry too much, most of you will adjust over time.

FAQs

Is mushroom FDA approved?

While certain types of mushrooms have been used for centuries for their medicinal properties, it's good to note that the FDA doesn't typically approve dietary supplements - and that includes mushroom gummies. However, they regulate them. So, make sure your gummies come with lab reports to verify their safety and potency.

When should I take mushroom gummies?

When it comes to taking mushroom gummies, it largely depends on what you're taking them for. If you're using them for sleep, you'd obviously take them before bedtime. If they're for general wellness and immunity, any time of the day works. Just remember, they're not candy, and the key is to follow the recommended dosage.

Disclaimer

Just gotta toss in a little disclaimer here. Always remember, that not all species of mushrooms are made the same. Stick to the stuff that's been health-checked and double-checked by the pros. And remember, no amount of mushroom gummies is gonna replace a healthy lifestyle. They’re not miracle workers, just a little health boost. Always consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement.

Conclusion

So there you have it. Mushroom gummies are the latest craze that's more than just a passing fad. We've taken a look at some of the top contenders on the market, and boy are they good! Each one offers something unique, whether it's top-notch organic blends or delicious flavors. Whatever you need, there's a mushroom gummy out there just for you. But remember, always do your homework before you decide which one to pop into your mouth. Happy mushroom gummy hunting, folks!

