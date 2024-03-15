Ripple fans regained their trust in the project after $XRP hit a new year-high of $0.7440. Further, Ripple rallied an additional 17% ahead of the upcoming target time in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit.
And while Bitcoin and many other coins have rallied since the beginning of the year, Ripple, however, has been stagnant. In fact, some experts believe the latest Ripple surge was because investors rotated some of their capital to tokens that haven't moved up yet but could.
So, the 1 million dollar question is, can Ripple hit a long-awaited $10 in 2024? Or should you choose new altcoins like Green Bitcoin, Scotty AI, or SMOG Token, which have massive potential for 2024 and beyond?
Advertisement
Let's take a look.
What is Ripple's price prediction for 2024?
Year
Minimum Price
Average Price
Maximum Price
2024
$0.9839016
$1.01
$1.16
2025
$1.39
$1.44
$1.69
2026
$2.04
$2.10
$2.45
2027
$2.97
$3.05
$3.53
2028
$4.31
$4.43
$5.12
2029
$6.32
$6.50
$7.51
2030
$8.94
$9.26
$10.94
When looking at the table, we see Ripple could hit $10 by the decade's end at the earliest. Trading signals for Ripple, however, show strong buy signals for 2024. Forbes claims the overall market health will impact the XRP price predictions. Although Ripple's current price is above the levels the token was at before the SEC ruling, the project could continue the negative trend and dip lower.
Binance thinks Ripple could trade between $1.6 and $2.23 in 2024. Bill Morgan believes Ripple could reach $2 in April or May as a result of the Bitcoin halving. Many other platforms, like CoinPedia, gave similar predictions, meaning the $10 goal in 2024 is unreachable for Ripple. At least with the current sentiment.
Advertisement
But instead of investing in Ripple, you can consider buying new altcoins like Green Bitcoin, Scotty AI, and SMOG Token. These have similar predictions, but unlike Ripple, lower prices and a terrific long-term future.
Here is more about them.
Green Bitcoin is among the best Ripple replacements!
Green Bitcoin combines the best of Bitcoin and Ethereum. It combines Bitcoin's legacy and Ethereum's eco-efficient system, bringing a unique Predict 2 Earn system. Because it is on the Ethereum blockchain, Green Bitcoin is 10,000 more eco-friendlier than the original project.
In this system, you can predict $BTC's price and earn rewards. You can place your predictions once in a 24-hour cycle. If your predictions are accurate, you earn a proportionate share of the daily staking reward pool. You can claim your rewards after the end of each cycle.
Further, you can also stake your coins for an APY of 122%. You also receive additional rewards when you hold your coins for an extended time. This way, you can earn a 5%, 10%, or 15% bonus if you keep coins weekly, monthly, or for six months.
This new altcoin project is on presale and has so far raised over $4 million in funding. The project is close to reaching the next presale stage and price increase. The project was listed #1 among the 10 best crypto presales & upcoming ICOs in 2024.
So, if you want to invest in a green project and earn money even when the $BTC price dips, Green Bitcoin is for you. Hurry and get this project at a lower price while you still can.
Advertisement
Scotty AI could be the best AI meme coin!
Scotty AI follows and spots trends and connections, helping investors make informed decisions. Further, with ScottySwap, you can also carry out fast and seamless token exchanges, while ScottyChat lets you join the community of followers and discuss various crypto topics. You can also stake your coins and earn an APY of 30%. If you stake coins during presale, you will claim your rewards when the project goes live.
Scotty AI is on presale and has raised over $9.5 million. The project is close to ending the presale early and listing on the CEXs. Some CEXs mentioned in the project roadmap are Uniswap and Bitmart. If $SCOTTY lists on these, its price could pump massively.
Advertisement
Economic Times named Scotty AI among the top AI cryptos, while Watcher Guru thinks this is one of the 5 best AI cryptos to buy for big gains in 2024.
If you want to invest in Scotty AI, hurry before the presale ends. According to the experts and investors' demand, this project has the potential to become one of the top coins in the future.
SMOG Token is that one meme project to replace them all
SMOG Token is preparing the largest airdrop on Solana. You can also stake your coins and earn 42% APY.
Advertisement
After its release on Jupiter, SMOG Token has grown by over 2000%, gaining 400% last week alone! The project also broke its all-time high a few times in March. The highest it went was on March 7th, when $SMOG traded at $0.3277. The project has over 1.8 million airdrops and over 20k holders. Its market cap has gone beyond $213.6 million since its release.
Experts believe SMOG Token is ready for another pump. Price predictions say $SMOG could reach $4.50 by the end of the year. The project is also preparing for the X Space release, which should feature renowned figures in the crypto space.
You can get $SMOG with a 10% discount on the official website. If you want to join the biggest Solana airdrop and earn massive ROI, hurry and get SMOG Token now.
Final Words
While Ripple has the potential to grow in 2024, smaller projects like Green Bitcoin, Scotty AI, and SMOG Token could also bring you massive rewards. Experts all agree that investing in cheaper projects is a clever investment strategy. Why? Simply because you will earn more when these projects grow.
And if the projects have a terrific future like the ones mentioned above, then massive gains are almost secured. So, investing in these top new altcoins, Green Bitcoin, Scotty AI, and SMOG Token, could be a great chance to test this strategy. But you should hurry and get these projects while they are still on presale. Otherwise, you might miss gains!