Why Uniglo (GLO), Ethereum (ETH) And Avalanche (AVAX) Are The Best Cryptos To Invest In This Year

As we approach the end of the year, it's been an interesting one for the crypto scene. There have been losses, but the long-term viability for the industry is still incredibly positive. And that's the key point: long-term. Those quick pump and dump tokens may still occur from time to time, but they aren't the most sustainable ways to make money over a prolonged period. And the good news is that if you're willing to be a bit more patient and prepare yourself for long-term gains, there are still a ton of incredible options with lots of potential. So forget about checking how much a token has risen or fallen each day and start thinking about where they're going to be in a few months or even a years' time. That's how real mainstream investors work, rather than day traders. And there's even more good news in that the crypto space actually has a lot more options with a lot more potential than stocks and shares right now, especially with recession on its way. So what options are the best for your portfolio for this year and beyond? Let's have a look...

Uniglo (GLO)

Uniglo is one of the best new tokens to enter the space recently, and is still available in pre-sale for a discount. This gives you a head start on mainstream investors, and also gives you the opportunity to enjoy a token that's primed for growth thanks to its huge range of deflationary features, including a full asset-backed store of value and ultra-burn mechanics that ensure scarcity over time.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum has long been the second biggest coin in the space, but also the biggest blockchain for the development of countless new apps and solutions with wide-ranging scope. But its token ETH has also been held back from even more growth because of huge issues like slow speeds and high gas fees. These issues have been holding ETH back from its true potential, but should be fixed soon with the announcement of the merge to ETH 2.0. The merge is on its way, and even the news of it has helped ETH's prices rise. When it goes through, they could rise even higher.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche is a great long-term play because of its environmentally friendly credentials. Other tokens like Bitcoin have been criticized in the past for their impact on the planet, being very resource heavy to mine and transact. As society becomes more aware and concerned about the future of the planet's environment, a crypto that is actually carbon neutral and eco-friendly is in a good position to grow and reach more into the mainstream.

But just being environmentally friendly alone isn't enough to make gains, and the good news is that AVAX also has a ton of great technical features and strong real-world solutions for the blockchain space. It's fast and highly usable, inviting tons of interesting developments in its ecosystem. This, combined with its eco-friendly stance, make it primed for growth.

Conclusion

Experts think that GLO, ETH and AVAX are some of the best crypto investments you could make this year. Deposits are growing into these three cryptos for good reason, so you might want to consider making them too.

