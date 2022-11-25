Why Are Cardano (ADA) And Dogecoin (DOGE) Investors Buying Into Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)?

Cardano (ADA) was the brainchild of Charles Hoskinson. Charles was one of the initial creators behind the gigantic and highly successful altcoin Ethereum. After leaving the project to start Cardano (ADA), people became bullish on its potential. As well as this, the community support behind the notorious Dogecoin (DOGE) has led to huge gains for the memecoin. It puts into perspective the scale of potential that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) currently has, with several analysts having predicted that ORBN could net a return of 6,000% despite still only being in stage 1 of its presale.

Orbeon Protocol (OBRN)

Orbeon Protocol has been praised for its potential to transform the venture capital industry.

By functioning as a decentralized investment platform, startups can raise money quicker and more efficiently than before, by minting their equity as fractionalized NFTs. The beauty of Orbeon Protocol is that it allows everyday investors to back the next generation of startups for as low as $1.

The project features a diverse ecosystem of areas that are beneficial to every type of investor. These include an exchange, a swap feature for various cryptocurrencies, and a decentralized Orbeon wallet. This is all powered by the native ORBN token, which grants various benefits to holders, ranging from staking bonuses to governance rights,as well as access to exclusive investor groups. ORBN is predicted to see 6000% returns due to the immense amount of consumer interest surrounding the project.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) is a blockchain platform that implements an algorithm that validates transactions using proof of stake. Cardano (ADA) does not have a whitepaper, and implements a UTXO ledger model to expedite scripting languages and smart contracts. This is also a process that Bitcoin uses.

Following the exponential growth of Cardano and its spectacular implosion, which saw Cardano lose about 80% of its value, many commentators and speculators believe Cardano has had its day in the sun. You would have made an incredible profit if you got in when it was $0.03.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin and Cardano saw multiple all-time highs during the crypto bull run of 2021. Following huge exposure on social media from Elon Musk and fuelled by Reddit users, Dogecoin increased immensely in value last year. However, the fad soon halted as serious crypto investors did not respect Dogecoin. Whilst some may have jumped in briefly whilst Dogecoin was the talk of the town, serious investors are now looking for quality cryptocurrencies with actual practical uses.

As a purely speculative asset, the key driving force behind Dogecoin (DOGE) is it has a fervent community behind it. Many hope to see Dogecoin surge in the near future due to its association with Elon Musk, and some wonder if Dogecoin could become the digital currency of twitter if sufficient changes are made.

