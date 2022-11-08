Who Are The Good Astrologers In India? Read This To Know

Astrology helps you to find all the right things in your life, and in the best way, you can understand all the scopes which are happening in your life. The more you manage, the more, or the newer projects you will get in your life. Astrology helps you to find out the best scope in every aspect that you wish to check. It helps you to manage a fantastic source through which it can handle all the positive things in your life.

We have listed down the Top best astrologers in India based on availability, experience, Trustworthiness, accuracy, and public recommendation.

Manopravesh Swami Ramananda Guruji

Swami Ramananda Guruji is seen as the best astrologer in India, known for providing premium Vedic astrology services. People greatly honor him for the accurate predictions and readings he provides people with. Swami Ji's 35 years of experience make him a one-of-a-kind astrologer in the world. He is the only real telepathy astrologer in the world and also a record-holder astrologer who does Manopravesh vidya(Telepathy).

Swami Ji is an expert in Indian Vedic Astrology, Marriage Matching, Marriage Compatibility Check, Tarot reading, Horoscope Reading, Palmistry, Numerology, Vastu, Gemstones, and Rudraksha suggestions. He is a master of Pranic healing, Crystal therapy, Yogic healing, and Reiki. He even advises people to follow remedies like visiting temples, offering prayers, and Shanti Homam.

Swamiji is undoubtedly a preferred astrologer for NRIs, Bureaucrats, Diplomats, IT Professionals, Doctors, and Government officials. He helps insufficient people and unemployed youth. So, for all those who seek a great astrologer, Swami Ramananda Guruji astrologer can prove to be the right choice.

Swamiji Contact details: (Phone/Whatsapp number) +91 9000992685

Swamiji personal website: https://swamyramanandaji.com

Reference websites: https://link.medium.com/jn9U0RpoMub

https://spiritualsadhana.com/question/who-is-the-best-astrologer-in-india-reviews-i-need-please/

Sri Suryavamsham Srinivas Sharma astrologer

Sri S. Srinivas Sharma is a priest and an astrologer. He has been quite a famous astrologer among locals and is known for his accurate predictions. He is an astrologer who loves looking at the good in every situation and even makes a person strong from within. His advice is always filled with astrological suggestions that are powered by intuitive power.

Contact details: (Phone/Whatsapp number) +91 8498083151



Radha Bharadwaj

Dr. Radha Bharadwaj is one of the best astrologers and is known for his meticulous and correct predictions that are filled with his in-depth knowledge. He is an expert in Vedic astrology, practicing for the last 10 years, and has thus gained mastery of the subject along with a deep understanding of the practical aspect of life. Dr. Radha Bharadwaj advises several actors, high-profile politicians, celebrities, sports persons, and others from various fields.

Contact details: (Phone/Whatsapp number) +91 9550064984

Devanahalli Sai Upasak Guruji

Devanahalli Sai Upasak Guruji is also a famous astrologer known for his predictions and accuracy. He has been a trusted name in the industry for several years, practicing astrology and Prasna vidya for the past 20 years. He has analyzed more than 30K horoscopes and given predictions to notable people from the movie industry, Police Department, Doctors, Lawyers, Business sector, and Politicians. He even provides online astrology services for love marriage, relationship problems, and much more.

Devanahalli Sai Upasak Guruji Phone/Whatsapp number: +91 8099452811

Sri Maha Venkatalakshmi

She is seen as one of the best and the first line of modern lady astrologers across Los Angeles and India. She is considered an expert in Vedic astrology, is a Sankhya Jyotish Pramukh, and is also a Hindu drik panchang astrologer. She conducts Astrology camps for educating people about the ancient knowledge of Vedic astrology through different platforms like Facebook Astrology Groups, Twitter Astrology, and Youtube Astrology

Channel.

