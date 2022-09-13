We Are Introducing The Celebrity Make-Up Artist, Nikita Nayan

Make-up has become an interest not only of women but also of men, in today's date women as well as men also resort to make-up to make themselves look better. But there are very few such make-up artists who can understand the need of your skin and give you perfect work, but today we will talk about a makeup artist who is very expert in her work, Nikita Nayan. Nikita Nayan is the best make-up artist not only from Gurgaon but all over India. Today Nikita has made the entire Gurgaon crazy with her make-up magic.

Nikita had a lot of interest in dressing up since childhood, she used to participate in many fashion Show competitions. Nikita decided to make this childhood interest her profession and then Nikita started her modeling journey.

Nikita won the crown of Mrs. India Diva 2018-19, After this Nikita also participated in many Pageant shows. Nikita has devoted 10 or more than 10 years of her life to make-up.

By learning makeup from Different part of world.

Today, Nikita is seen in many pageants and fashion shows where she is seen as a chief guest or make-up artist. People come from far and wide to get their make-up done by Nikita. Nikita Nayan has treated her clients very lovingly and like home so that they do not feel uncomfortable with them, Nikita can do any kind of make-up be it bridal or party, Nikita can make your special day even more beautiful with the magic of her make-up.

Not only this, but Nikita also travels Worldwide to do make-up for her clients and gives her clients the perfect make-up of their choice. The products that Nikita uses for her clients are completely luxury. If you want to make yourself look more beautiful you can also come to Nikita Nayan.

