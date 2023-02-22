Voltzy Powerbank Reviews - Does It Work Or Waste Of Money? Truth Exposed

Are you constantly on the go but frustrated because your electronics never seem to keep up? Are you disappointed with the charging times and power of typical power banks? Our editorial team recently discovered a one-of-a-kind power bank that promises to revolutionize the charging industry by incorporating solar panels. This means that individuals will no longer have to rely only on their chargers because the sun is now officially a component. Let's get right to it: here's a thorough review of the Voltzy Powerbank .

What is the Voltzy Powerbank?

The Voltzy Powerbank is a portable solar panel-powered battery designed to recharge electronic devices compatible with a USB cord. This gadget is very handy for people who are continuously on the move and often find themselves forgetting their regular chargers at home. How can anyone underestimate its ability to come to the rescue, particularly when people are faced with dead batteries and/or a power outage?

At first sight, people may believe that the main feature distinguishing the Voltzy Powerbank from other portable batteries of this type is its solar panel integration. Luckily, there are many others worth mentioning, which we shall discuss next.

What features does the Voltzy Powerbank have?

Clearly, the Voltzy Powerbank is a multifaceted gadget to have on hand. Of the different layers that have been incorporated, our editorial sees value in the following main features:

Portable

The Voltzy Powerbank is exceptionally light and portable, making it ideal for travels of all sorts . As previously said in this review, this feature ensures that consumers have a stable fuel supply for their devices, whether phones, tablets, eReaders, or any other item that can be charged via a USB cord.

Durable & Water-Resistant

The Voltzy Powerbank's body is shock-resistant, which means that even if users unintentionally drop the gadget, its integrity will not be compromised. Obviously, when dropped from a higher altitude, its shock-resistant nature will fail, so people must remain cautious at all times. The reason for its water resistance is due to its IP67 designation. In other words, the Voltzy Powerbank is protected against dust and the effects of temporary water immersion ranging from 15cm to 100cm for a maximum of 30 minutes.

1.5W Solar Panels

The integrated solar panels on the Voltzy Powerbank turn sunlight into an electrical current that powers devices needing fuel. When people plug their smartphones and tablets into this power bank, they will all start charging. Given that solar energy is always available, the creators saw no need to integrate an on/off switch.

Powerful Battery & Emergency Lighting

The 8000 mAh battery within the Voltzy Powerbank is an equally vital feature because it allows two devices to be charged simultaneously . Furthermore, each of these portable batteries comes with an LED torch in an emergency. People will need to press the side button once to activate the emergency flashlight and activate the SOS light one more time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q. Where is the Voltzy Powerbank manufactured?

A. The Voltzy Powerbank is made and shipped from the United States, with certain parts that are outsourced overseas.

Q. What are the dimensions of the Voltzy Powerbank?

A. The Voltzy Powerbank is 8.5 inches by 4.5 inches and has a depth of 1.2 inches. Put differently; it is comparable to the size of an iPhone.

Q. Is the Voltzy Powerbank heavy?

A. The Voltzy Powerbank is lightweight, weighing 0.6 pounds.

Q. What devices are compatible with the Voltzy Powerbank?

A. The Voltzy Powerbank is suitable for all mobile devices, tablets, eReaders, and many others, so long as they are conventionally charged using a USB cord.

Q. What is the Voltzy Powerbank’s battery output?

A. The Voltzy Powerbank’s battery output is 8000 mAh. It can either be charged using solar panels or a wall output.

Q. How long does it take to get a full charge on the Voltzy Powerbank?

Q. How long does it take to get a full charge on the Voltzy Powerbank?

A. The Voltzy Powerbank can charge from zero to full in around 3 hours. It is crucial to know that using solar panels to charge can take longer on cloudy days.

Q. What does each Voltzy Powerbank purchase include?

Each Voltzy Powerbank purchase includes a USB-C charger, charging wire, and a small compass.

Q. What is the estimated arrival time on Voltzy Powerbank shipments?

A. Orders for the Voltzy Powerbank will typically be processed at the latest the following business day. Regarding timelines, the creators claim that standard domestic shipping takes 3 to 5 business days, expedited domestic orders take 2 to 3 business days, and overseas orders take 10 to 15 business days. None of these timeframes account for shipment delays, labor shortages, and/or customs clearance.

Q. Does the Voltzy Powerbank include any warranties?

A. No, the Voltzy Powerbank does not come with a warranty. However, one can be purchased at the time of purchase. An additional 3-year warranty, in particular, is now available for $4.95. Individuals are asked to send an email to:

if any problems emerge within the three-year warranty period, a new Voltzy Powerbank will be sent as a replacement.

Q. Does Voltzy Powerbank have a money-back guarantee in place?

A. The Voltzy Powerbank comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Anyone seeking a refund should contact customer service at [email protected] within 30 days of receiving the product. Only items in their original packaging and with proof of purchase attached to the email will be accepted. Remember that the customers, not the creators, will bear shipping fees.

How much does the Voltzy Powerbank cost?

The current pricing for the Voltzy Powerbank varies based on the number of units selected at checkout. Below is a preview of what individuals can anticipate investing:

One Voltzy Powerbank unit: $29.95 + $9.95 Shipping

$29.95 + $9.95 Shipping Two Voltzy Powerbank units: $29.95 + Free Shipping

$29.95 + Free Shipping Four Voltzy Powerbank units: $24.98 + Free Shipping

Final Verdict

Final Verdict

Finally, the Voltzy Powerbank is a portable battery that charges two devices simultaneously (i.e., any combination of mobiles and tablets). Its primary driving force is the solar panels, which ensure people, when out and about, do not have to stop to recharge the power bank. It goes without saying that people need to be aware of the fact that the sun must be out for a full charge.

Conversely, this solar charging device can also be charged via a power socket, which will surely come in handy on rainy days. Besides these panels, individuals are looking at a support system that is portable, durable, and consistent as well. For these reasons, we believe investing in the Voltzy Powerbank is meaningful. To learn more about the Voltzy Powerbank, visit the official website here !

