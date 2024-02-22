VizExperts Introduces The Naval Metaverse: The Indian Navy’s Digital Future

VizExperts, a leading provider of innovative digital solutions, is proud to unveil its latest initiative aimed at transforming the landscape of naval operations for the Indian Navy. This advanced digital solution introduces a unified environment, leveraging Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and digital technologies to enhance collaboration, training, maintenance, and decision-making processes for the Navy.

Motivated by the need to address inefficiencies in vessel production, personnel training, and maintenance activities, this initiative offers a multitude of benefits: