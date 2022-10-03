Virat Munjal- A Delhi Native Inspires The Young People To Create Original Dancing Moves With His Compelling Music

Seeing a youth become well-known for their talent is always exciting and inspiring. Yes, we are talking about a time when young people are typically searching for the path, they should take to achieve their goals, but when motivated individuals like Shivai Munjal come forward to steer the smoke and make their identities known to a particular group of people, they serve as an example for others.

As a vital member of the duet Rave and Crave, where he served as the Crave, Shivai Munjal, better known as Virat Munjal, has inspired young people to dance to his music. Virat, nicknamed Shivai, has performed at more than 50 school events and more than 100 clubs in the past few years, including some of India's best clubs.

The beginning of Shivai's musical adventure occurred as he was just entering his teenage years, and it is amazing that he was mature enough at that age to recognise his true love and reach new heights in the musical industry. Shivai's life epitomises the phrase "Nothing succeeds like success," as evidenced by his meteoric rise to fame following his rocking performances and stage shows at venues such as the Playboy Club and Hylife in Hyderabad, Kitty Su in Chandigarh, High Ultra Lounge in Bengaluru, The Irish Pub House in Mumbai, Lord of the Drinks in Delhi, and many more. His musical diversity attracted fans from all around the nation, and in addition to clubs in India and China, this DJ sensation performed on their stages as well.

This Crave of the duo pounded on well-known music events including Sunburn, VH1 Supersonic, and Mad Decent Block Party. He can now be seen performing regularly at Bougie Delhi on Wednesdays, We Qutub on Fridays, Diablo on Saturdays, and enhancing the Bougie Bender event on Sundays with his wide range of musical styles, serving the needs of the general audience.

For those who witness it, stardom like this is undoubtedly alluring, but the heroic sacrifices that went into achieving this success continue to serve as an example. The story of his life, from the time he was Shivai until the time he became Virat, has remained a unique autobiography. Such people undoubtedly always win hearts with their dedication, passion, and ultimate clarity on their objectives.