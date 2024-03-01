Trinity Infratech Announces Partnership With Seetu Kohli Home To Introduce Residences Furnished With Versace Homes To Gurgaon

The partnership between Trinity Infratech and Seetu Kohli Home to introduce residences furnished with Versace Home vows to establish new benchmarks in luxury real estate development, melding innovative design, flawless craftsmanship, and unparalleled attention to detail. From grand living rooms to lavish bedrooms and stylish dining spaces, every corner of these residences will epitomize luxury living, creating an unparalleled lifestyle for residents.

Adil Altaf, Managing Director of Trinity Infratech, remarked, "Our flagship project scheduled for launch this summer will stand as one of the very few branded projects in our country, reaffirming our commitment to delivering one-of-a-kind, exceedingly unique projects to the market. The Trinity team and I are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Seetu Kohli, and we eagerly anticipate ushering in a new era of luxury on Dwarka Expressway."

Adil Altaf, Managing Director of Trinity Infratech, further emphasized how Dwarka Expressway is evolving into Gurgaon's Sheikh Zayed Road, underscoring how this development will pave the way for ultra-luxury projects along the Dwarka Expressway stretch.