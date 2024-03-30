Based in the southern part of India, CASAGRAND is a leading real estate company thriving in the industry since 2004. Under the leadership of Founder and Managing Director Mr. Arun Mn, the company has touched all the heights of prosperity with its numerous promising projects which it has delivered to over 4000 happy families in the last 18 years. It has elevated the way of living of so many families with its comfortable and cozy residential spaces.
Headquartered in Chennai, the brand offers a presence in other southern states like Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Hyderabad, while having an international office in Dubai as well. The organization is associated with many employees spread across different verticals. Some prominent projects of CASAGRAND include Do My Home, CASAGRAND Propcare, Spaceintell, Staylogy, CASAGRAND International School, and CASAGRAND Bizpark, to name a few. What led the company to success is the founder’s philosophy of placing customers’ interests first, subsequently leading to rapid growth opportunities.
It has created job opportunities in the real estate sector and is home to 12,000+ employees working across the several offices that it operates. Due to its innovations and creative ideas in the housing field, it has received several prestigious recognitions across different segments. These include- ‘Best Affordable Housing Project of the Year awards by CMO Global’, ‘Best Residential Project in Mid Segment’ award at CNBC Awaz Real Estate award South Zone, ‘Best Luxury Villa Project of the Year- South Region at the 11th Estate Annual Awards, Best Brand by The Economic Times, among others.
Mr. Arun Mn, who is the driving force behind the success of the firm, possesses a strong educational background. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering in Electronics and Communication (BE), from the renowned Hindustan University. His technical education cleared the path for his future pursuits and gave him a thorough understanding of engineering fundamentals. Adding to this, he further completed his MBA in Marketing from SCMHRD Symbiosis, Pune, which is a well-known business institution known for giving rise to world-class business leaders.
Mr. Arun Mn entered into the corporate world with Wipro Infotech, working as an area sales manager there. After gaining experience in the corporate sector, he ventured into Casagrand with his entrepreneurial skills, backed with required business acumen. Today, his business is a household name, making it to the list of the largest estate developers in Chennai, while it also ranks among the top five in South India. Determined to bring innovation and committed to providing satisfaction to his customers, Mr. Arun has always led by example, shaping the course of action of the organization.
Besides working towards making strategic moves for the company, Mr. Arun has also laid significant emphasis on the welfare of his employees. He has always ensured the safety of his personnel, by introducing measures like covering three times media insurance for them and their immediate families, an Employee Housing option, an Employee Share option, and many more. Aside from this, he ensured that his workers received their full pay during the pandemic, serving as a resolute support system for them.
Accumulating the required business skills along with his engineering capabilities, Mr. Arun Mn and his team continue to be trailblazers in the real estate sector by bringing innovations into the field, along with playing a significant role in the growth and development of the brand. Aiming to establish its presence in Pan India and the international market, Casagrand has built itself to be the most trusted brand among its customers, providing a world-class housing experience with its tremendous projects. His journey inspires several people, especially those who want to become a big reputable name in the real estate industry.