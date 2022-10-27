TOP 7 CRYPTO INFLUENCERS IN INDIA RIGHT NOW

There are around 15 to 20 million active cryptocurrency investors in India, it is only obvious to us to have some of the best minds in the crypto platform.

The technology of Blockchain and Cryptocurrency was in a kind of hidden mode for almost a decade. But the situation has changed as the governments are actively discussing crypto regulation (Indian crypto regulation was always trending), merchants accepting crypto payment, people are considering crypto as a movable safe digital asset, etc.

But still, for most, the crypto space is huge and zero idea zone. Learning about how to accept crypto or build a business using crypto is hurting due to a lack of knowledge. Learning using crypto is also really tough as the technology is really new.

That’s where the crypto influencers or crypto KOL come into the picture. You can get them as your business or personal advisor and adopt the things first. Crypto influencers can be founders, traders, promoters, and even developers. Each group helps you understand a certain part of the crypto space. And the more time you spend reading their thoughts or spending time with them, the clearer the market becomes.

In this article, we have tried to list the top 7 crypto influencers in India.

7. Abhyudoy Das

Abhyudoy Das is currently the Country leader and Senior Communications of Bybit who leads the India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh market for the World’s 2nd Best Exchange at this moment. He has 6 years+ of experience in cryptocurrency and Blockchain technology. He also advises some of the well-known global crypto start-ups. Earlier he co-founded Ecoin, led the firm to 5 million + users, and got funding for it. He left Ecoin years back due to a significant change in the company's vision. He was also involved with 10+ crypto start-ups like BTCEX, Morpher, BC Game, and much more. Having worked as the Lead Software engineer at Accenture, he also has good technical knowledge about Blockchain and Web3, he also has filed a patent on his name which is quite trending till now because of the fraudless decentralization component.

6. Nischal Shetty

Nischal started his journey in crypto-space from mining in 2009 and now he owns his own Crypto exchange platform, which is known by all crypto enthusiasts. He is also the Co-founder of Shardeum.

5. Sumit Gupta

CEO and co-founder of CoinDCX, yet another of India’s largest Crypto Exchange platforms. Sumit stands by the adoption of technology to make life much easier. With this idea in mind, he stepped his way towards blockchain technology, affirming that Defi can leverage the tech to bring about a stronger economic system.

4. Ashish Singhal

Ashish Singhal is the Founder and CEO of CoinSwitch Kuber. CoinSwitch is the result of a hack that Singhal, along with Govind Soni, co-founder & CTO, and Vimal Sagar Tiwari, co-founder & COO, built to help users trade at the best price for crypto. CoinSwitch became the second Indian crypto Unicorn in 2021 following a $260 million Series C funding led by a16z (Andreesen Horowitz) and Coinbase Ventures and to be valued at $1.9 billion.

3. Sandeep Nailwal

Sandeep Nailwal is a co-founder of Polygon, a leading Ethereum scaling and infrastructure platform. Sandeep started his career as a software engineer and, in 2015, launched ScopeWeaver, India's largest marketplace for professional services, where he designed blockchain-based decentralized application architecture. Sandeep co-founded Polygon with Jayanti Kanani and Anurag Arjun in 2017.

2. Naval Ravikant

Naval Ravikant is the CEO and co-founder of AngelList. He previously co-founded Epinions (which went public as part of Shopping.com) and Vast.com. He is an active Angel investor and has invested in dozens of companies, including Twitter, Uber, Yammer, Stack Overflow, and Wanelo.

1. Balaji Srinivasan

Balaji Srinivasan is a serial entrepreneur, angel investor, and essayist. He was co-founder of Counsyl, Teleport, 21.co,21 Inc, and Earn.com, two of which subsequently sold for more than US$100 million each. He is the former chief technology officer of Coinbase and a former general partner at Andreessen Horowitz.