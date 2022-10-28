Top 10 Best Astrologers In India Ft. Manopravesh Ramanand Guruji And Others (Latest Updated 2022)

Astrology is known to be famous across the world, especially in India, as many people trust and take advice from the best in the industry and are in constant search for the best astrologer in India. While Vedic astrology followers are majorly Hindus, people from other religions, too, believe in this. The rich traditions and culture of our nation have given great importance to astrology in India. Hence, more and more people over the years have often sought advice from these known astrologers before venturing into something or starting something new.

Let's discuss the Top 10 best astrologers in India with the updated list in this article. This list of astrologers is chosen based on availability, experience, client satisfaction, and worthiness. However, it is needless to say all of them are good at giving Indian astrology predictions.

Manopravesh Swami Ramananda Guruji

Swami Ramananda is considered to be the best astrologer in India currently. Swami Ji has 35 years of rich experience in Vedic astrology. Swami Ji was awarded as 'Jyothish Siromani,' 'Jyothish Vibhushan,' and 'Jyothish Ratna' by various cultural organizations over the years. He has helped several people view their future with incredible astrological predictions.

Swamiji helps people to make choices in Marriage, Career, Education, Finance, Property, and Business issues. Swamiji is also known for giving perfect horoscope forecasts with good remedies. His predictions help people make the right decisions regarding different aspects of life like the right timing of marriage, love marriage, arranged marriage, relations with spouse, married life prosperity, and overall well-being of life.

Swamiji is a unique astrologer standing tall in the industry with his Manopravesh vidya (Telepathy). He also sends and receives thoughts from anywhere in the world, from anyone, at any given time in life. He does this only to prove the limitless possibilities of the power of the human mind, which can be sharpened by regular practice of meditation and, surrendering to God. Swamiji constantly insists on doing regular Meditation, Pranayam to everyone.

Swamiji resides at his Ashram in India, a place that offers peace and calmness. People from all over the world visit his Ashram for solace and to invoke spiritual consciousness within them. He often conducts programs like free Medical check-ups for poor elders, Vidyadaan and Vastradaan for underprivileged children.

Many celebrities from Bollywood, Kollywood, and Tollywood regularly consult Swamiji for Muhurat and astrology readings. Business Tycoons, Corporate Employees, and Government Officials meet and take advice from him about life-changing techniques. He equally serves ordinary people who trust him completely. Swamiji has an ashram even in Dubai, UAE, where he visits regularly and blesses people.

Swamiji's Contact details: (Phone/Whatsapp number) +91 9000992685

Official Website: http://swamyramanandji.com/

Radha Bharadwaj

He is an astrologer that serves all, from celebrities to the common man. He has been practicing astrology for the past 10 years and has analyzed more than 15k horoscopes. He does Horoscope readings and gives complete life predictions with Raj Yogas and Gandaks in the Birth chart. He gives predictions to sports persons and on ongoing matches, which often prove to be 100% true. He is a well-experienced astrologer that exudes professionalism.

Contact details: (Phone/Whatsapp number) +91 9550064984

Suryavamsham Srinivas Sharma

Suryavansham Srinivas Sharma is a traditional priest astrologer. He is known to heal people with astrology remedies like Yagna, Havan, and Gems. He is a well-known astrologer in India who attributes astrology power to the almighty God. He does Horoscope analysis, Personalized astrology reading for Marriage Astrology, Career Astrology, Finance Astrology, Business Astrology, Court cases, and Vastu.

Contact details: (Phone/Whatsapp number) +91 8498083151

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji has risen as a famous astrologer for his predictions and accuracy and is a trusted name in the industry, serving all based in Nandi Hills, Devenahalli, Bengaluru. He has been practicing astrology and Prasna vidya for 20 years. He has so far analyzed more than 30k horoscopes. He has given predictions to famous people from the movie industry, Business sector, Police Department, Politicians, Doctors, and Lawyers. He also provides online astrology services for love marriage, relationship problems, and more.

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji Phone/Whastapp number: +91 8099452811

Sri Maha Venkatalakshmi

She is one of the best and foremost modern lady astrologers in India. She is an expert Vedic astrologer, Sankhya Jyotish pramukh, and Hindu drik panchang astrologer. She conducts Astrology camps to educate people about this ancient knowledge through various platforms like Facebook Astrology Groups, Youtube Astrology Channel, and Twitter Astrology.

Dhyana Yoga Siddeswara Sarma

Dhyana Yoga Siddeswara Sarma is a trusted Vedic astrologer available for online astrology predictions. He is a learned practitioner of astrology, holding M.A in Astrology. His goal is to enlighten as many as possible with the help of this Vedic science.

Siddi Varaha Venkataram Sastry

Siddi Varaha Venkataram Sastry is a top Vedic astrologer from India. His precision in helping people with their problems through astrology and horoscope analysis is commendable. He is a devotee of Siddi Varaha deity and regularly does mantra sadhana. He analyzes a person's horoscope concerning all yogas and karanas to not miss any detail, which is the scientific way of Astrology prediction.

Narayana Lakshmi Bhat

Narayana Lakshmi Bhat hailed from a family of North Indian astrologers. He is gifted with a great sense of Vedic science. He proudly says his first guru is his Mother herself. So far, in his career, he has analyzed 10k horoscopes from people across countries. He insists people noting down birth time without any mistakes. Horoscope drawn on the exact birth time is said to give good astrology reports.

R.Chintamani Namboodiri

He is an astrologer from Kerala Temple who is famous for accurate predictions among locals. Namboodiri Maharaj has a traditional legacy of the Royal Astrology clan. His forefathers served as Maharaja of Travancore. People on a daily basis visit him for his services in horoscope reading and astrology.

Vipul Banerjee

Mr. Vipulb is a famous Vedic astrologer who helps people from India and other countries. He also has expertise in Pranic healing and Gemmology. He is a good counselor who holds a Diploma in Psychology.

The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.