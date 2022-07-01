Organic Spotify Promotion with Playlist-Promotion.com

Anyone involved in the music industry knows that it is constantly changing and evolving. One of the biggest changes that occurs in the blink of an eye is the insane amount of competition within the world of music. Several people have contacted me asking about Playlist-Promotion.com, so I did some research of my own into their services. I was beyond pleasantly surprised by the results. Keep reading as I share with all of you what I discovered about their Radio Airplay Promotion, YouTube Music Video Promotion, and organic Spotify promotion.

With over 300,000 YouTube views, 180 plus radio stations providing plays, monthly increases of new Spotify users, over 100,000 Spotify streams, and 2000+ followers, the top-of-the-line services provided by Playlist-Promotion.com will meet and exceed the expectations and needs of virtually anyone. If you are interested in submitting music to radio stations , looking for information on YouTube Music Video Promotion, or Spotify promotion , you need look no further. Playlist-Promotion.com is the name of the game here.

The only caveat I detected is in the pricing. Purchasing a YouTube promotion campaign will set you back at least $250. A radio promo campaign costs $1500. An organic Spotify promotion campaign has a beginning fee of $350.



Have a Game Plan in Mind

Before taking the plunge with an organic Spotify promotion or any other venture, take the time to map out a plan for yourself so that you get exactly what you want without blowing money on what you don't want or need. Brainstorm and lock in on specifics like how to get your music on Spotify playlists. To test it out, we used the service for radio distribution, YouTube Music Video Promotion, And Spotify playlist promotion. I went with the $1500 radio promotion package, the YouTube package with 250,000 views, and the 500,000 follower-reach Spotify package. The pros at Playlist-Promotion.com broke it all down for me to ensure that I understood everything before I bought anything. Then they reiterated everything be sure that they had a clear understanding of what I was looking to accomplish. Once that was done and I made my purchase, I was contacted by an executive to get more specific details about the music and the content I wanted to be included in my press release.



How is The Target Audience Determined?

I made sure they understood that I wanted my music played via a variety of media outlets. At that point, they went to work looking at criteria for the best target audience. Once that was completed, they developed playlist submissions based on the target audience and created a press release detailing the vision, inspiration, and background of my music.

The target audience is determined by classifying them into categories (Rock, EDM, Hip-Hop, etc.) audience members are separated into the various categories based on their preferred social media platforms, submissions they receive, their ages, genders, personality types, etc. This is information that has been collected over several years by studying radio station users, music magazine subscribers, clicks, and posts. YouTube influencers and Spotify curators also figure into the equation.

Playlist-Promotion.com used all of this information to create a strategy specific to my details, and the results blew me away! Once the campaign went live, I was constantly kept updated every step of the way. Even though I chose to test the service using very limited funding, Playlist-Promotion.com submitted my press release to CBS, Fox, and several other top news outlets.



The End Results

Thanks to Playlist-Promotion.com’s variety of excellent promotion services, my music is being accessed by a huge audience. Once they went live with my campaign, I gained 2000 new followers and my songs were streamed an amazing 240,000 times. My music and information were being liked, shared, and re-posted everywhere. Bottom line: I could not be happier with the services I received for the money I spent with Playlist-Promotion.com. I highly recommend this service.