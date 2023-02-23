The New Short Film 'In Search Of Julian' Based On The Journal Of Julian Sidana Is An Impressive Take On Self-discovery And Mental Health

Adolescents are often known and berated for their mood swings, indecisiveness and headstrong approach to life. However, only a few people see their true potential. The success of these talented individuals depends on how well their talent is recognized and honed. Their spirit, hard work and commitment to growth also play an important role in defining their growth trajectory. One such youngster is Julian, a 16-year-old adolescent who has already made her mark in the entertainment industry. She is an accomplished writer and actor who recently made her debut in an award-winning biographical short film. The film called "In Search of Julian" has been conceptualised by Julian herself and produced by Dolly Sidana under the banner of Juliana Productions. The objective of the film is to raise awareness about the impact of people-pleasing through cinema. Param Kalra who previously worked with Anurag Kashyap and Panorama Studios is promoting the film.

"In Search of Julian" is the perfect example of excellent idea and execution and has already won an award at the 21st season of the Black Swan International Film Festival.

It is a 37-minute docudrama that follows the story of a teenage girl who struggled to be accepted by her peers while staying true to herself. Julian shares her experience of joining a boarding school at the age of 10 and portrays the feelings that she struggled with. The pressure to belong weighed her down and she struggled with her mental health. She found herself in a vicious circle of trying to please others while owning up to her individuality. She began documenting her emotions in her journal. What began as a therapeutic outlet, eventually became the starting point of sharing her story with the world through the short film.

"In Search of Julian" is an inspiring tale that reflects the significance of discovering one's true path in life and prioritizing oneself. It can help anyone take charge of their life without worrying about impressing others and forcing themselves into places where they don’t feel welcome. Julian hopes to inspire others through her work and plans to publish a book shortly.

It is remarkable to see someone so young, yet so strong and enlightened. Julian's future ventures are undoubtedly something to look forward to.